DECATUR — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been arrested for "aggressively" striking the faces of two horses repeatedly with a rope, authorities said.

According to a sworn affidavit, the man faces preliminary charges of cruelty to an animal. The man also faces a preliminary charge of hate crime, stemming from his having been observed on a surveillance camera making derogatory statements about the owner of the barn and his male partner.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

In the affidavit, Macon County Sheriff's Department Deputy Evan Ryan said he viewed the video and what he saw was consistent with what the barn owner said. The officers did not observe any visible injuries to the animals.

The affidavit said the man admitted to hitting the horses with the rope, but not in an aggressive manner. He denied making the statements against the couple.

A check of Macon County Jail records Friday show he remained in custody with a bond set at $30,000, requiring him to post $3,000 to be released.

