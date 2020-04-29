Dad took 2-year-old out in rain, refused to bring her inside, Decatur police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man took his 2-year-old daughter outside during the rain Tuesday night and refused to bring her back inside.

The 29-year-old took the child outside and into his garage at around 11:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Wood Street, police said in court documents. The child's mother, 33, was concerned for her daughter's safety and "did not want the child outside in the cold, when she could be inside asleep," the document said.

The man ​had been drinking and was aggressive earlier in the night, "punching holes in the walls throughout the residence," the document said.

Officers tried to get the man to release the girl to her grandfather, the suspect's father, but were met with him "aggressively" approaching police while still holding onto her, the document said.

Police said he pushed his father to the ground after releasing the child to him, causing the 62-year-old to fall on the garage floor while holding the child, according to a sworn statement.