Dalton City man denies exposing himself to children in Decatur Walmart

DECATUR — A Dalton City man accused of exposing himself to a mother and young children shopping in a Decatur Walmart is pleading not guilty to that charge and a further count of public indecency.

Scott L. Minix, 49, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday with his defense attorney, Philip Tibbs, and told Judge Phoebe Bowers he wished to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him.

Minix, free after posting $3,500 bond on bail of $35,000 after his Sept. 14 arrest, was ordered to be back in court for a pretrial hearing before Bowers on Nov. 13.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said detectives began an investigation after the 28-year-old mother reported the alleged crimes on July 14 while shopping in the Walmart store at 4625 E. Maryland St.

The affidavit said the woman was in the baby toy area accompanied by her 8-year-old daughter, 1-year-old son and a 2-year-old niece when she noticed a man, later identified as Minix, staring at her daughter.

