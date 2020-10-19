 Skip to main content
Dalton City man denies exposing himself to children in Decatur Walmart
Minix

Minix. 

DECATUR — A Dalton City man accused of exposing himself to a mother and young children shopping in a Decatur Walmart is pleading not guilty to that charge and a further count of public indecency.

Scott L. Minix, 49, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday with his defense attorney, Philip Tibbs, and told Judge Phoebe Bowers he wished to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him.

Minix, free after posting $3,500 bond on bail of $35,000 after his Sept. 14 arrest, was ordered to be back in court for a pretrial hearing before Bowers on Nov. 13.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said detectives began an investigation after the 28-year-old mother reported the alleged crimes on July 14 while shopping in the Walmart store at 4625 E. Maryland St.

The affidavit said the woman was in the baby toy area accompanied by her 8-year-old daughter, 1-year-old son and a 2-year-old niece when she noticed a man, later identified as Minix, staring at her daughter.

The woman told police she saw the man expose himself through the open zipper of his pants. 

The affidavit said Minix was identified using store security footage and the mother later picked him out of a photo line-up.

The police affidavit suspects Minix may have exposed himself on multiple other occasions in the same store. It notes previous security tapes show him standing in the checkout lane with his pants unzipped behind two additional children, both aged under 13.

Other footage captures him “walking about the store with his pants unzipped and even seen intentionally unzipping his pants before walking around,” the affidavit adds.

