Dalton City man one of 3 involved in Decatur burglary, police say
DECATUR — Police say a Dalton City man arrested on a preliminary burglary charge Thursday said he thought he was helping recover tools that belonged to another suspect.

Police in court documents said the 47-year-old and two other suspects broke into and took tools from a shed in the 400 block of South 22nd Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the homeowner witnessed the men breaking into his shed and quickly went out and confronted the Dalton City man as he was placing a stolen box of 720-count linked roofing nails, priced around $100, into the bed of a truck.      

A sworn affidavit said the homeowner located another suspect hiding alongside the shed and both men remained with the owner until police arrived. 

During an interview with police, the 47-year-old told officers that he knew the third suspect, who fled the area on foot, only as "AR" and had given them a ride to the property after "AR" said he needed help getting his tools for possible sale, court documents say. 

"When he observed them get the box of nails from the shed he did not think anything of it and was unaware the nails did not belong to AR," the affidavit explained. The other suspect told police it became apparent during the burglary that neither the shed nor property inside belonged to "AR," documents say.

Police documented evidence of forced entry to the shed including tool marks and damage to the door and door frame. Even though only the nails were taken during this incident, the homeowner claimed to have been missing nearly $1,000 worth of various power and hand tools, police say.

The 47-year-old was arrested and booked early Friday morning on a preliminary burglary charge, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. An afternoon check of jail records showed he was held on $25,000 bail, meaning $2,500 is required to be released. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

