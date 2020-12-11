Dalton City man one of three involved in Decatur burglary, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Dalton City man arrested on a preliminary burglary charge Thursday said he thought he was helping recover tools that belonged to another suspect.

Police in court documents said the 47-year-old and two other suspects broke into and took tools from a shed in the 400 block of South 22nd Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the homeowner witnessed the men breaking into his shed and quickly went out and confronted the Dalton City man as he was placing a stolen box of 720-count linked roofing nails, priced around $100, into the bed of a truck.

A sworn affidavit said the homeowner located another suspect hiding alongside the shed and both men remained with the owner until police arrived.

During an interview with police, the 47-year-old told officers that he knew the third suspect, who fled the area on foot, only as "AR" and had given them a ride to the property after "AR" said he needed help getting his tools for possible sale, court documents say.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}