Danville man denies raping girl repeatedly on visits to Decatur

DECATUR — Charles M. McClain said Wednesday he is innocent of charges he repeatedly raped and performed other sex acts over a period of some 11 years with a girl aged under 13 when she visited Decatur.

McClain, 55, who lists an address in Danville, is also accused of assaulting the child there in attacks that began when she was just 2-years-old. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the Decatur crimes were committed while the child was visiting a relative’s home in the city.

McClain appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court with defense counsel, Michelle Sanders. He told Judge Rodney Forbes he was pleading not guilty to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Rueter had called Decatur Police Officer Alex Amaya to give evidence and he said Decatur police had been alerted by Danville police that McClain was being investigated for sexual assault. He was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on June 7. Amaya said the child, now aged 17, told police the Decatur attacks would occur in the basement of a relative’s house.

“Most often, she indicated that when Charles would approach her, he would come downstairs and be intoxicated?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied Amaya. The officer said he had interviewed McClain who and that he admitted to having sex with the child, but only on one occasion in Decatur.

Sanders, in cross-examination, asked if there was any forensic evidence gathered against the defendant as part of the case. Amaya said he wasn’t aware of any.

“Were there any witnesses who could corroborate portions of the alleged victim’s story?” the attorney asked. Amaya said he understood a sibling may have been present during some of the attacks. And asked if the police could provide a more specific time frame for the assaults than the 11 year span, Amaya said they could not.

Judge Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try McClain and scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Aug. 31. McClain remains in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post a bond of $25,000 to be freed.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

