Data: Macon County, Decatur crime and traffic data
Data: Macon County, Decatur crime and traffic data

DECATUR 

Traffic crashes

2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 244

2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 125

49% less 

Incidents reported (service calls and officer-initiated activities)

2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 5,023

2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 3,658

27% less

Domestic violence calls

2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 345

2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 364

5.5% more

MACON COUNTY 

Traffic crashes

2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 39

2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 14

64% less

People booked into Macon County Jail

2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 102

2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 135

32% more

People booked for domestic violence charges

2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 16

2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 54

70% more

Detainees currently housed

234 as of April 21 with the jail holding a maximum of 425

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

