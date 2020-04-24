Data: Macon County, Decatur crime and traffic data

DECATUR
Traffic crashes
2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 244
2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 125
49% less
Incidents reported (service calls and officer-initiated activities)
2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 5,023
2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 3,658
27% less
Domestic violence calls
2019 from March 21 to April 20 – 345
2020 from March 21 to April 20 – 364
5.5% more
MACON COUNTY
Traffic crashes
2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 39
2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 14
64% less
People booked into Macon County Jail
2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 102
2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 135
32% more
People booked for domestic violence charges
2019 from March 21 to April 21 – 16
2020 from March 21 to April 21 – 54
70% more
Detainees currently housed
234 as of April 21 with the jail holding a maximum of 425
