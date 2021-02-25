Davante Reed denies charges of trying to shoot a Decatur man to death

“Yes,” said the detective.

Herald & Review reports from the time of the shooting said police feared the victim’s wounds would prove fatal but surgeons managed to save him.

Reed had been tracked down and arrested Jan. 30 in a joint operation involving Decatur police detectives and officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Charges related to the attempted murder aren’t the only legal woes facing Reed, however. Forbes also found probable cause to try him on two unrelated counts of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement after a car chase in Decatur at 1 a.m. Jan. 19 had reached speeds of more than 100 mph, prosecutors say.

Giving evidence in a preliminary hearing on these charges, Patrol Officer Clayton Zilz said he had tried to pull over a car heading northbound on 22nd Street for having its windows tinted too dark. The vehicle had then taken off and fled and, after it got stuck in traffic at one stage, Zilz said he recognized the driver as Davante Reed.