Davante Reed denies charges of trying to shoot a Decatur man to death

DECATUR — Davante D. Reed told a judge he is innocent of charges he tried to murder a man outside of a Decatur gas station convenience store by pumping three bullets into him.
Reed, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge. Represented by defense counsel Monroe McWard, Reed also told Judge Rodney Forbes he was innocent of additional charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Forbes had found probable cause to try Reed on the charges after hearing testimony from Chad Reed, a Decatur police detective. He said the shooting happened the night of Jan. 11 and police arrived at the Gas Depot, 3603 E. William Street Road, to find a 42-year-old victim critically injured.
“(The victim) was shot in the face, back and leg?” asked Macon County State’s Attorney, Scott Rueter.
“Yes,” replied the detective. He went on to say that the victim was not able to identify who shot him but police watched surveillance video from the gas station and Reed said they recognized the shooter as Davante Reed.
“In the video, officers were able to observe Mr. Reed holding a firearm as well as discharging the firearm?” asked Rueter.
“Yes,” said the detective.
Herald & Review reports from the time of the shooting said police feared the victim’s wounds would prove fatal but surgeons managed to save him.
Reed had been tracked down and arrested Jan. 30 in a joint operation involving Decatur police detectives and officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Charges related to the attempted murder aren’t the only legal woes facing Reed, however. Forbes also found probable cause to try him on two unrelated counts of aggravated fleeing from law enforcement after a car chase in Decatur at 1 a.m. Jan. 19 had reached speeds of more than 100 mph, prosecutors say.
Giving evidence in a preliminary hearing on these charges, Patrol Officer Clayton Zilz said he had tried to pull over a car heading northbound on 22nd Street for having its windows tinted too dark. The vehicle had then taken off and fled and, after it got stuck in traffic at one stage, Zilz said he recognized the driver as Davante Reed.
Zilz said Reed, who had a female passenger with him, managed to reverse clear and flee again at high speed. Defending, McWard had asked how police could be sure how fast the pursued car was traveling?
“We had officers in pursuit at 100 mph and he was pulling away from them,” replied Zilz.
Prosecutors say Reed’s vehicle eventually wrecked by smashing into the M&M Motors used car lot at 901 W. Eldorado St., causing extensive damage to parked vehicles, before the driver fled on foot.
All the cases against Reed were assigned to the trial call of Judge Thomas Griffith and, in response to a question from McWard, Forbes said Griffith would be the judge with which to file a motion to reduce Reed’s bail.
Reed is currently being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, meaning he must post bond of $156,000 to be released.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid