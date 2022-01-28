Dead woman found in Decatur house

DECATUR — Police are looking for a possible suspect after discovering a dead body in a Decatur residence Thursday.

Decatur police said they received information at 2:15 p.m. Thursday that a homicide had occurred at a residence on the 600 block of South Haworth Street within the past few days that had not been reported or discovered yet.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence and a 35-year-old Decatur woman was found dead, the release stated.

A homicide investigation was initiated and after processing the scene and speaking with witnesses, an arrest warrant was obtained for Daniel S. Boehm, 65, of Decatur.

There is no other information and Decatur police are actively looking for Boehm at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

