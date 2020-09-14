 Skip to main content
Dealer threatens, robs Decatur customer after he refuses to buy pot, police say
Dealer threatens, robs Decatur customer after he refuses to buy pot, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur drug dealer robbed and threatened to beat a would-be customer to death with a baseball bat after the customer criticized the quality of the cannabis he was selling and refused to buy any.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the dealer, 21, robbed the 45-year-old customer of $40 after shoving the aluminum bat into his face around 9 p.m. Aug. 24 and demanding “Where’s the money?” The affidavit said the dealer was found and arrested early Saturday.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Philip Ganley said the customer was left with abrasions from the force with which the bat was pushed into his face. “He stated he feared (the dealer) would beat him severely with the baseball bat if he didn’t give him any money,” added Ganley.

“As (the dealer) was leaving he turned back towards him. He pointed the bat at him and stated something similar to ‘You better not call anyone about this. I’ll come back here and end you.’”

Ganley said the customer told police he had earlier invited the dealer to his apartment because he wanted to “see what you got”, as stated in a text message between the two men. Ganley said the customer was looking to buy a “dime bag” with a street value of $10 but refused when he saw what the dealer had to sell.

The dealer was booked on a preliminary charge of armed robbery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the man remains in custody where he is being held with no bail available. Police say he has a previous Macon County robbery conviction.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

