Decatur 17-year-old facing separate manslaughter and attempted murder charges

In the unrelated shooting and wounding case also involving Lowe, he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to charges of of attempted murder and aggravated battery. This case has been dealt with in adult court from the beginning due to the seriousness of the offenses.

Giving evidence under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Detective Eric Matthews said the shooting happened Dec. 16 in the 3900 block of North Water Street. Matthews said police had witnesses who said the rifle shot that hit the victim in the abdomen was fired by Lowe from the passenger seat of a car.

The detective said Lowe was seeking revenge after the victim had earlier handed over $260 to buy cannabis from him with cash that proved to be fake. Matthews said the car Lowe was in had driven around until they spotted the victim in the street and then Lowe opened fire at him out the car window.

Lowe’s defense attorney, Stephen Willoughby, probed the quality of the police evidence. He asked Matthews if the witnesses had seen Lowe fire the shot. Matthews said they had not, but they described the gunfire coming from the backseat and Lowe was the only person sitting there.

Matthews also told Willoughby that the victim did not see who fired at him.