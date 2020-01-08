You are the owner of this article.
Decatur 17-year-old facing separate manslaughter and attempted murder charges
DECATUR — Seventeen-year-old Bryant A.L. Lowe is being charged as an adult in two separate cases involving gun violence that resulted in the death of one Decatur man and the serious wounding of another, prosecutors allege.

The case involving a death happened Dec. 5 in a room at the Decatur Inn, where 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred was shot and later died from his injuries.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit linked to the case said Lowe was “handling a firearm” when it discharged, causing the fatal wound. Lowe is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. But he is being tried in adult court after Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott asked a judge to transfer the case.

Lowe remains in custody in the Peoria County Juvenile Center and is due back in Decatur on Feb. 19 to be formally arraigned on the hotel case charges; he has yet to enter a plea. His mugshot was not available because he is not being housed in Macon County Jail. 

In a case also related to the hotel shooting, 20-year-old Avery E. Drake — Goodbred’s brother — is pleading not guilty to charges of obstruction. Prosecutors allege he was present and knows what happened but told police his head was under a blanket and he saw nothing.

In the unrelated shooting and wounding case also involving Lowe, he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday pleading not guilty to charges of of attempted murder and aggravated battery. This case has been dealt with in adult court from the beginning due to the seriousness of the offenses.

Giving evidence under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Detective Eric Matthews said the shooting happened Dec. 16 in the 3900 block of North Water Street. Matthews said police had witnesses who said the rifle shot that hit the victim in the abdomen was fired by Lowe from the passenger seat of a car.

The detective said Lowe was seeking revenge after the victim had earlier handed over $260 to buy cannabis from him with cash that proved to be fake. Matthews said the car Lowe was in had driven around until they spotted the victim in the street and then Lowe opened fire at him out the car window.

Lowe’s defense attorney, Stephen Willoughby, probed the quality of the police evidence. He asked Matthews if the witnesses had seen Lowe fire the shot. Matthews said they had not, but they described the gunfire coming from the backseat and Lowe was the only person sitting there.

Matthews also told Willoughby that the victim did not see who fired at him.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Lowe and scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing Feb. 10.

Avery Drake

Drake

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

