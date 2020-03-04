Decatur 17-year-old pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in motel shooting death

DECATUR — Bryant A.L. Lowe appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to accidentally shooting a man to death in a Decatur motel room.

Lowe, represented by defense attorney Stephen Willoughby, denied one charge of involuntary manslaughter and one charge of the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sworn Decatur Police statements said 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred was killed Dec. 5 at the Decatur Inn after being shot in the chest. Lowe is 17 but is being tried in adult court after Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott asked a judge to transfer the case.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Lowe and set a pretrial hearing for April 6 after listening to evidence from Detective Troy Phares. He said Goodbred’s girlfriend had told police Lowe was in possession of a gun and she saw Lowe pointing the weapon in Goodbred’s direction when it went off.

Ferris said a photo line-up was conducted and the woman picked Lowe as the “person who discharged the firearm in the direction of Jayson Goodbred, causing a gunshot wound to the chest.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}