Decatur 17-year-old pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in motel shooting death
DECATUR — Bryant A.L. Lowe appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to accidentally shooting a man to death in a Decatur motel room.

Lowe, represented by defense attorney Stephen Willoughby, denied one charge of involuntary manslaughter and one charge of the reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sworn Decatur Police statements said 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred was killed Dec. 5 at the Decatur Inn after being shot in the chest. Lowe is 17 but is being tried in adult court after Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott asked a judge to transfer the case.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Lowe and set a pretrial hearing for April 6 after listening to evidence from Detective Troy Phares. He said Goodbred’s girlfriend had told police Lowe was in possession of a gun and she saw Lowe pointing the weapon in Goodbred’s direction when it went off.

Ferris said a photo line-up was conducted and the woman picked Lowe as the “person who discharged the firearm in the direction of Jayson Goodbred, causing a gunshot wound to the chest.”

The fatal shooting isn’t the only legal problem Lowe is facing. He has also  pleaded not guilty in another case where he is accused of attempted murder and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. 

That case dates to Dec. 16 in the 3900 block of North Water Street. In another sworn affidavit, Detective Eric Matthews said Lowe had sought revenge on a man who bought cannabis from him with fake money. Lowe had found the man and opened fire with a rifle from the passenger seat of a car, wounding the victim in the abdomen.

This case has been dealt with in adult court from the beginning due to the seriousness of the offenses. A pretrial hearing is also scheduled for April 6.

He is being held in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Center, which does not release mugshots to the media. 

