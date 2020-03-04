Decatur 17-year-old pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in motel shooting death

DECATUR — Bryant A.L. Lowe appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to accidentally shooting a man to death in a Decatur motel room.
Lowe, represented by defense attorney Stephen Willoughby, denied one charge of involuntary manslaughter and one charge of the reckless discharge of a firearm.
Sworn Decatur Police statements said 21-year-old Jayson A. Goodbred was killed Dec. 5 at the Decatur Inn after being shot in the chest. Lowe is 17 but is being tried in adult court after Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott asked a judge to transfer the case.
Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Lowe and set a pretrial hearing for April 6 after listening to evidence from Detective Troy Phares. He said Goodbred’s girlfriend had told police Lowe was in possession of a gun and she saw Lowe pointing the weapon in Goodbred’s direction when it went off.
Ferris said a photo line-up was conducted and the woman picked Lowe as the “person who discharged the firearm in the direction of Jayson Goodbred, causing a gunshot wound to the chest.”
You have free articles remaining.
The fatal shooting isn’t the only legal problem Lowe is facing. He has also pleaded not guilty in another case where he is accused of attempted murder and aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
That case dates to Dec. 16 in the 3900 block of North Water Street. In another sworn affidavit, Detective Eric Matthews said Lowe had sought revenge on a man who bought cannabis from him with fake money. Lowe had found the man and opened fire with a rifle from the passenger seat of a car, wounding the victim in the abdomen.
This case has been dealt with in adult court from the beginning due to the seriousness of the offenses. A pretrial hearing is also scheduled for April 6.
He is being held in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Center, which does not release mugshots to the media.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid