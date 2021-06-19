Decatur acting chief asks community to support police: 'You cannot stay silent'

Shane Brandel, acting chief of the Decatur Police Department, issued a statement on social media urging residents to show support for police, a day after a 39-year-old man was charged with shooting at an officer.

"What is happening in today’s times, where criminal behavior is tolerated and police officers are demonized is disgusting," Brandel wrote. "We need our community, our 'silent majority,' to make their voices heard."

Marcus Boykin was arrested Friday night after a police pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The incident began around 10:45 p.m., when Boykin fired a handgun out a vehicle window at a Decatur police officer's marked squad car, Brandel previously said.

During the police chase that followed, Brandel said, Boykin pointed a gun at officers, and an officer fired his or her weapon at Boykin. That officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, per department policy.

Neither Boykin nor any police officers were injured, Brandel said.

Boykin was taken into custody after the pursuit, and was in Macon County Jail on Saturday with bond sent at $500,000.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandel, in the statement posted on social media, asked residents to contact lawmakers to show support for the police department. He did not make references to any specific legislation.

Brandel's full statement is below:

Last night, one of our officers was ambushed and shot at. Thankfully, the officer was not injured during the incident. The Police Officers of the Decatur Police Department go out every day to protect and serve the people of Decatur, and risk their lives doing it. That is our duty, and it is our honor to perform that duty. We are dedicated men and women who pride ourselves on professionalism and fairness.

What is happening in today’s times, where criminal behavior is tolerated and police officers are demonized is disgusting. We need our community, our “silent majority”, to make their voices heard. You cannot stay silent any longer. Let your legislators know how you feel. This city belongs to the good people of Decatur. It does not belong to the criminals. The Decatur Police Department will never surrender our city to criminals!

I am very proud of the men and women of the Decatur Police Department. They give their all each and every day and it is my honor to serve our community along side of them.

Stay Strong!

Shane Brandel

Acting Chief of Police

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.