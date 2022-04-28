Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers to hold fundraiser

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers will host Draw Down Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E North St, Decatur.
Tickets cost $100 each and are available at Dynagraphics, 3200 N. Woodford Ave., and Murphy & Co., 163 N. Water. Each ticket covers dinner for two, draft beer, soda and tea and also serves as an entry in a drawing with a top prize of $10,000. There will also be a 50/50, bourbon raffle and Booze Wagon raffle.
Proceeds will benefit Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers, a community program that involves the public, media, Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the Decatur Police Department in the fight against crime.
Crime Stoppers provides a unique way for information to be passed from citizens to the police without having to give your name, address, or telephone number.
