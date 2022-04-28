 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers to hold fundraiser

  • 0
Police Lights

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers will host Draw Down Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E North St, Decatur.

Tickets cost $100 each and are available at Dynagraphics, 3200 N. Woodford Ave., and Murphy & Co., 163 N. Water. Each ticket covers dinner for two, draft beer, soda and tea and also serves as an entry in a drawing with a top prize of $10,000. There will also be a 50/50, bourbon raffle and Booze Wagon raffle.

Proceeds will benefit Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers,  a community program that involves the public, media, Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the Decatur Police Department in the fight against crime.

Crime Stoppers provides a unique way for information to be passed from citizens to the police without having to give your name, address, or telephone number.

PHOTOS: New Decatur Police Department Building Groundbreaking

1 of 11

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro-Russian groups spread fake videos of Zelenskyy as a hard drug user

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News