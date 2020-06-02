You are the owner of this article.
Decatur arrest at least 10 for burglary, criminal dama

DECATUR — Police say at least 10 Decatur residents were arrested Monday night and Tuesday morning on various preliminary charges of burglary and criminal damage.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said early Tuesday that at least two other residents of Decatur were arrested Sunday night and police are currently compiling a complete list of all offenses that have been reported so far. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

