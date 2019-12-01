Decatur ATM thief steals more than $500, police say

DECATUR — A thief made off with more than $500 in cash early Friday after barging in front of a victim using a Decatur ATM, police say.

The theft happened as an 80-year-old Decatur man was operating the Land of Lincoln Credit Union machine in the 1400 block of North Water Street just after 7 a.m.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the victim was about to remove the cash when the thief made his move.

“He butts in front of him, begins pushing numbers on the display pad and then takes the money from the cash dispenser,” added Copeland. “The victim told the man it was his money and the suspect began arguing that it was not, and then takes off walking southbound with the cash.”

Copeland said a police investigation was continuing and detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

