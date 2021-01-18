 Skip to main content
Decatur boyfriend who attacked girlfriend, desecrated dead child's keepsakes, gets jail and probation
Decatur boyfriend who attacked girlfriend, desecrated dead child's keepsakes, gets jail and probation

DECATUR — Terrance D. Lowe, the Decatur man who strangled his girlfriend, injured her mouth by shoving his hand into it and then desecrated the keepsakes of her dead baby, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and placed on probation for 24 months.

Lowe, 19, was also ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler during a sentencing hearing Friday. The defendant, represented by defense attorney Dave Ellison, had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the injured and terrified 19-year-old girlfriend had called police on the night of the attack, Dec. 6, after fleeing the apartment where she had been assaulted.

Officers accompanied her back there and found her dead child’s keepsakes — including a small heart-shaped pillow, knitted blanket, pictures, hospital bracelets, tiny footprints on paper and a stuffed elephant — dumped in the sink and soaked in floor cleaner.

“The heart pillow her deceased child had last laid their head on was also burned on the bottom,” said Officer Kimberly Chaney. “These items are irreplaceable as the child is deceased and cremated.”

The girlfriend is quoted as telling police she had earlier gotten into an argument with Lowe, who is not the father of her late child, and that is when he had attacked her. She had described being choked for 35 seconds during which she was unable to speak or yell for help.

“She said he then put his hand in her mouth and was scratching/pulling on the inside of her right cheek while pulling her cheek outward, telling her to shut up,” said Chaney. “She said he then pulled her by her hair into the living area of the home and she was able to get away from him.”

The police affidavit noted the woman had scratches and cuts on the outside of her neck along with “chunks of skin missing on the inner right cheek, and a scratch on the right side upper gums in her mouth.”

Lowe was quoted in the affidavit as admitting to police he had destroyed the deceased child’s keepsakes.

Passing sentence, the judge ruled that Lowe was not eligible for day for day credit while serving his custodial sentence in the Macon County Jail. But he did give him credit for the 40 days he’s already spent in custody.

