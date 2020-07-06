You are the owner of this article.
Decatur burglar leads police on chase, authorities say
DECATUR — A Decatur woman who broke into a Buffalo-Mechanicsburg home led authorities on a chase, police said. 

The owner of a home in the 1600 block of Old State Route 36 saw the 42-year-old woman trying to get into the house Sunday evening, Sangamon County Sheriff's Capt. Anthony Mayfield said.

The woman fled eastbound on Route 36 and was stopped by a sheriff's deputy just east of Illiopolis, only to take off again, Mayfield said. Spike strips were eventually used, and the car stopped after oil started draining from the engine, police said. 

The woman was found with items taken from the house, police said. 

She was booked into Sangamon County Jail at about 3 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of residential burglary and aggravated fleeing and eluding. She was awaiting bail to be set Monday afternoon.

The charges are in addition to outstanding warrants including possession of methamphetamine in 2018, according to Macon County Circuit Clerk records. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

