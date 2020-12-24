 Skip to main content
Decatur business owner beaten to death, coroner says
Decatur business owner beaten to death, coroner says

Police

Police vehicles are shown on South Haworth Avenue in Decatur on Tuesday. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The owner of a Decatur business found Tuesday in an alley was strangled and beaten to death, an autopsy concluded.

"Preliminary autopsy results indicate the cause of death: craniocerebral injuries and strangulation, in the setting of multiple blunt injuring to his body, due to an assault," Macon County Coroner Michael Day said in a news release.

Day also identified the victim as 33-year-old Timothy S. Clemmons of Decatur.

Decatur police earlier confirmed Clemmons, whose body was discovered late Tuesday morning in an alley in the 500 block of Haworth Avenue, as the owner Hand on Hair.

Police also said Clemmons had been abducted Monday evening from behind the business, located at 1340 N. Water St.

The investigation into Clemmons' death continues.

