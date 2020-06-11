Decatur car with illegally tinted windows leads to multiple weapons charges, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Trying to pull over the same vehicle on two consecutive days for having windows tinted too dark led Decatur Police to seize several illegally owned handguns and make two arrests, a sworn affidavit said.

The latest arrest came Wednesday night after members of the police department’s Community Action Team spotted the car in the lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1835 E. Eldorado St.

“The window tint had apparently not been changed,” Officer Brent Morey said in the statement, noting the car’s front and rear driver’s side windows only had “16% light transmittance.” The legal limit in Illinois is 35% light transmittance.

Morey said police turned on their overhead lights on a marked squad car and the vehicle with the blackened windows took off, running stop signs and red lights at speeds up to 70 mph in 30-mph zones. It hit a wall of the Jasper Street underpass and then became disabled, the 29-year-old driver bailing out and being apprehended after a foot chase.

Morey said a police dog called Leeroy Jenkins alerted to the presence of drug odors from the car and police found a .25 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Decatur lying on the dashboard; they also discovered some suspected cannabis in the vehicle.