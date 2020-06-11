Decatur car with illegally tinted windows leads to multiple weapons charges, police say

DECATUR — Trying to pull over the same vehicle on two consecutive days for having windows tinted too dark led Decatur Police to seize several illegally owned handguns and make two arrests, a sworn affidavit said.
The latest arrest came Wednesday night after members of the police department’s Community Action Team spotted the car in the lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1835 E. Eldorado St.
“The window tint had apparently not been changed,” Officer Brent Morey said in the statement, noting the car’s front and rear driver’s side windows only had “16% light transmittance.” The legal limit in Illinois is 35% light transmittance.
Morey said police turned on their overhead lights on a marked squad car and the vehicle with the blackened windows took off, running stop signs and red lights at speeds up to 70 mph in 30-mph zones. It hit a wall of the Jasper Street underpass and then became disabled, the 29-year-old driver bailing out and being apprehended after a foot chase.
Morey said a police dog called Leeroy Jenkins alerted to the presence of drug odors from the car and police found a .25 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Decatur lying on the dashboard; they also discovered some suspected cannabis in the vehicle.
“Given the accident and the vehicle’s driving pattern during the pursuit, it is highly unlikely the gun was on the dashboard during the pursuit,” Morey added.
The arrested man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting police. Morey said a records check showed him to be on parole after having been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police had pulled the same vehicle over for tinted window violations Tuesday afternoon and chased the driver into a house officers said is associated with drug and gang activity in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. That 27-year-old man later surrendered himself and was booked on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon after police said they found a live .380 caliber pistol cartridge on the car floorboards. A subsequent search of the house also led to the seizure of two illegally owned and loaded 9 mm handguns and a quantity of suspected ecstasy.
The operation to arrest the man on Tuesday grew tense when a large crowd gathered and began shouting insults at officers, according to Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz. He said officers feared for their safety and called for backup, including a contingent of Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, before the situation calmed down and ended without further incident.
