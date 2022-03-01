Decatur child rape suspect's incriminating statement to police allowed to stand

DECATUR — A judge ruled Tuesday that Dominick L. Rice did not need to be read his Miranda rights, and understood what he was saying, when he talked to police about a hotel room sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

Rice, now 20 but 19 at the time of the offenses in February of 2021, denies raping and sexually abusing the child as she lay in a bed next to the bed of her sleeping parents in the same room.

He had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court with a motion to suppress incriminating statements made to Decatur Police during questioning more than a month later.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead argued her client had been taken to an interview room with a closed door at police headquarters and pushed toward making a confession.

She said the prospect of incriminating DNA evidence had been raised although none was in reality available. And she said Rice, a special education student, didn’t have the intellectual capacity to safeguard his own interests.

Moorehead said the lack of being given a Miranda warning because police assured him he was free to leave at any time was a ruse.

“I would submit the lack of Miranda was simply to try and induce or coerce the defendant into making statements,” she said. “But under the totality of the circumstances, the statements were not voluntary and I am asking the court to suppress them.”

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter called Officer Martin St. Pierre, who had questioned Rice, to give evidence. St. Pierre said Rice had been repeatedly told he was free to leave and the officer understood his intellectual disabilities.

Rueter told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that a report prepared for the defense on Rice’s intelligence level in fact showed he “functions fairly well.” He said a video of the police interview, reviewed by the judge, revealed Pierre being “forceful” but not excessively so.

Making his ruling, the judge said he believed Rice was intelligent enough to realize the situation he was in. And he said the circumstances did not warrant a Miranda caution about his right to an attorney and right to remain silent.

“There was only one officer present, not numerous officers present, there were no threats, guns wielded against the defendant or anything of that nature,” said the judge. “And he was ultimately allowed to leave the interview room.”

Rice didn't get far, however. He had left and was waiting for a ride when he was arrested.

The defendant remains in custody with bail set at $250,000. He is due back in court April 13 for a pretrial hearing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

