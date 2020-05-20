Decatur child sex offender hears on phone that his 4-year sentence stands

Jones had earlier tried to overturn the twin convictions or win a new trial at a hearing before Hubbard in December. At that time he argued that the jury should have been allowed to hear testimony about the defendant's lack of sex drive. He had also argued the date range of the offenses, from 2005 to 2011, was too vague and broad.

On Wednesday, he said those arguments still stood but now argued the four-year sentence was too harsh. He said the court didn’t take sufficient notice of Marquis’s otherwise clean record and his character and attitude, which indicated he was unlikely to re-offend in the future.

Jones also cited the effect of prison on the health of the defendant, who had previously arrived in court in a wheelchair. “He has a long history for a man of his age with strokes and other ailments,” added Jones. “I believe the court didn’t take into full consideration that particular mitigating factor ...”