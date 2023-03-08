DECATUR — The death of a child accidentally shot by his teenage brother was among three Decatur gunshot tragedies probed by a coroner’s jury Wednesday.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death in the case of 13-year-old Marquez N. Otis. Verdicts in the deaths of Cameron K. Taylor, 30, and 29-year-old Terrance S. Mitchell were both returned as homicides.

Giving evidence in the case of Marquez, Decatur Police Juvenile Division Detective Jason Danner said patrol officers had been called by the boy’s mother at 10:47 p.m. to a home on 4th Drive.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to the shoulder that had penetrated his chest; Marquez would be pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. that night in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The jury was told that police investigations soon established that Marquez and his 16-year-old brother had been playing around with a handgun when the shooting happened.

“Marquez told his brother to shoot him, and his brother said he placed the safety on and pointed at Marquez and pulled the trigger not realizing that it was going to go off,” Danner said.

“And it went off and fired one shot…”

Questioned by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, the detective said everybody present in the home had been cooperative with police and their story of what happened matched evidence gathered from the scene.

“Was this weapon known to be kept in the house?” Day asked. Danner said that it was.

“So these young men would have access to the weapon, apparently?” asked Day. “Yes,” replied Danner.

Questioned further, Danner said there was no evidence of a fight or argument preceding the fatal shot and also no evidence of any premeditation.

“So it appears that the two juveniles … engaged in some type of horseplay of a dangerous nature?” asked Day, and the detective agreed.

The 16-year-old brother was later arrested and petitioned to court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In the case of Cameron K. Taylor, jurors were told by Detective Austin Clark that evidence showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the night of Feb. 6 fighting for his life in a bedroom after several intruders invaded his home on 19th Street.

Taylor was shot in the head and sustained three gunshot wounds to his arms along with numerous other lacerations, abrasions and contusions. Clark said a female witness, who was not harmed, described anywhere from two to four men smashing their way into the victim’s home with the intention of attacking him and, unarmed himself, he tried to fight them off “in a struggle for his life.”

Asked by the coroner if anyone had been arrested for the murder, the detective replied: “No, not directly connected to that, no.”

“But you have people of interest in mind?” asked Day. “We do,” replied the detective.

Turning to the homicide of Terrence Mitchell, Detective Tim Wisniewski said patrol officers had found him fatally wounded in the 900 block of West Main Street just after 10 a.m. Feb. 9. Police had been responding to 911 reports of shots fired with a victim on the ground.

The detective said police obtained video surveillance from the area that showed Mitchell, armed with a handgun, being involved in a “brief altercation” with another man before multiple shots were fired.

An autopsy would show he suffered five gunshot wounds to his head, neck and chest and he was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. Police reported at the time of the shooting that a 70-year-old woman had also been hit and wounded by a bullet that penetrated her home, but her injury was not described as life-threatening.

Wisniewski confirmed that an arrest had been made in the case: Anthony C. Webster, 31, has been arraigned on charges of murder, being an armed habitual criminal and a felon in possession of a weapon. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court March 15.

Webster is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, requiring him to post a bond of $150,000 to be freed.

