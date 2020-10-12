Decatur City Council takes deep dive into sewer issues

DECATUR — From banishing disgusting downtown smells to preventing ugly sewer backups in family homes and meeting federal environmental standards, the business of dealing with sewage, wastewater and storm run-off is essential, difficult and expensive.
The Decatur City Council plunged in for a look Monday with a study session called “Stormwater and Sanitary Sewer Issues and Policies.”
Among proposals council members agreed to was a professional staff recommendation to surge ahead with the “Grand/Fairview (avenues) Sewer Separation Project final engineering designs, and final engineering design for the “Ellen/Division Area (West Division Street and North Ellen Avenue) Inflow/Infiltration Reduction Project."
All that engineering work for both is collectively priced at $1.3 million and will go on the 2021 budget. Future construction costs for both are estimated at a combined $13 million, part of a total series of “Priority Sanitation Sewer Projects” costed out at a grand total of more than $22 million.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said a common theme of sewer upgrades is separating untreated storm water from treated sewage. Kindseth said the infamous and occasional downtown Decatur smell was linked to combined sewers suddenly being inundated with waste water discharges from big industrial operations.
Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Kindseth said progress had been made installing air baffles to block and disperse the odor. “And as we continue to separate our sewers and stormwater systems, that should get better over time,” he added.
A briefing document for Monday’s meeting from City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city drew up that priority sanitation project list to satisfy an Administrative Consent Order and keep the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency happy. The federal agency was concerned about sections of the city's sewer system becoming overwhelmed on many occasions with storm water run-off and other issues, like flooding.
The future upgrade projects follow on from a recent history of major improvements dating to 2010. Since then four major efforts to upgrade and rehabilitate large sewer systems have cost taxpayers close to $23 million.
Much of the work, Wrighton points out, is funded with low interest government loans but the price tag is still hefty for a small city. Wrighton told council members that, right now, $1.4 million is spent annually on sewer debt service.
“It is anticipated that at the conclusion of the major projects identified above, that the debt service will be just over $3 million a year,” said Wrighton in a note to the council. “It is likely that additional rate increases will be needed in future years to fund the debt service and yearly maintenance and capital projects…”
Councilman Chuck Kuhle expressed concerns at the meeting about how much taxpayers will eventually have to pay out, but Kuhle and his colleagues backed Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe's view that sewers were too vital to shortchange.
"I don't want to spend a dime on things we don't need to spend money on," the mayor said. "...But sewers are one of those basic things that I would put everything else on hold for."
Council members at Monday’s meeting agreed with a city staff recommendation that one area worth spending yet more money is providing relief for homeowners who experience sewer backups linked to municipal sewer problems.
As the rules stood before, the city would contribute up to 50% of the cost of home sewer upgrades to avoid backups with another 25% of the remaining bill dropped in from the Sanitary District of Decatur. Now the city intends to up its contribution to 75% for homeowners that qualify while the Sanitary District continues to pay its 25% and so, effectively, the whole bill will be covered, up to $10,000 from a previous cap of $7,500.
Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Kindseth explained that the city was not obliged to help out homeowners in this way, but it added up to enlightened self-interest in perhaps heading off future lawsuits. “It’s a good use of taxpayer dollars; it reduces our overall liability, if I can say it that way,” he added.
