Decatur City Council takes deep dive into sewer issues

Councilman Chuck Kuhle expressed concerns at the meeting about how much taxpayers will eventually have to pay out, but Kuhle and his colleagues backed Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe's view that sewers were too vital to shortchange.

"I don't want to spend a dime on things we don't need to spend money on," the mayor said. "...But sewers are one of those basic things that I would put everything else on hold for."

Council members at Monday’s meeting agreed with a city staff recommendation that one area worth spending yet more money is providing relief for homeowners who experience sewer backups linked to municipal sewer problems.

As the rules stood before, the city would contribute up to 50% of the cost of home sewer upgrades to avoid backups with another 25% of the remaining bill dropped in from the Sanitary District of Decatur. Now the city intends to up its contribution to 75% for homeowners that qualify while the Sanitary District continues to pay its 25% and so, effectively, the whole bill will be covered, up to $10,000 from a previous cap of $7,500.