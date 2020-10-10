 Skip to main content
Decatur couple face charges in fight involving gun, drugs, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur couple is facing preliminary charges over a fight involving a gun and marijuana believed to be laced, authorities said.

Police in court documents said the 55-year-old man offered the 35-year-old woman a “blunt” while walking from a laundromat to their home in the 600 block of East Cantrell Street.

The woman said the effects were "quite different of the normal reaction when smoking cannabis" and believed her husband laced it with something, police said in the sworn affidavit.

Officers were called to the house at 2:22 a.m. Friday and the man was found with a cut lip and dried blood on his shirt, the document said.

Police said the woman hit the man with fists in the chest and face and he threatened her with a sawed-off shotgun. Court documents said a Remington 870 Wingmaster loaded with two shotgun shells was found in the kitchen of the residence and an additional shell in the master bedroom.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $75,000 bail, meaning $7,500 is required for release on bond. 

The woman was booked the same morning on a preliminary domestic battery charge and remained held on $1,500 bail, according to an afternoon check. Bond of $150 is required for her release.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the 55-year-old with prior felony conviction. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

