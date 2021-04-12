Decatur defendant denies firing 10-13 rounds at man

DECATUR — Nick A. Wilson is denying charges he pulled up in a vehicle to within 10 feet of a Decatur man, pulled out a handgun, and fired between 10 and 13 rounds at him.

The 37-year-old victim told police one bullet grazed his arm but the rest missed, some of them shooting up a nearby parked car and leaving a damage bill estimated at more than $1,300.

Wilson, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. He also denied charges of being an armed habitual criminal and causing criminal damage to property.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Wilson on all charges after listening to the evidence.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said the shooting happened at 1:34 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the 1100 block of East Buena Vista Avenue. The victim is quoted as telling police he’d had some kind of a phone confrontation with Wilson minutes before he saw Wilson roll up outside his house in a white sport utility vehicle.

The affidavit said the victim clearly saw Wilson point a semi-automatic pistol at him and begin firing in his direction, missing with every bullet except one that grazed him on an arm and raised “a welt” on his skin.