Decatur driver in fatal DUI crash now faces probation or up to 12 years in prison

Death of Decatur woman hit by pickup truck ruled a homicide by coroner's jury DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Wednesday that a Decatur woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by her boyfriend was the …

He remains free on bond and a sentencing date was set for Feb. 19.

Outlining the circumstances of the case, Pfhol said Flinn and his girlfriend, Brittany M. Shelton, 23, had both been drinking on the night of Feb. 15. They started at a bar in Decatur and then continued drinking with friends at a house on Greenhill Road. The couple had got into an argument in the early hours of Feb. 16 and Shelton left on foot, and then Flinn had also left.

The timing of their departures remains a mystery. Decatur Police accident reconstruction expert, Craig Lundy, who spoke at Shelton’s inquest in March, believed both had left at roughly the same time. But Shelton, who had been struck and killed in the 3500 block of Greenhill Road at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 16, was half a mile from the house where she had been drinking; Flinn was driving a large pickup truck estimated to be traveling at between 55 mph and 60 mph.

Inquest jurors, who ruled the death a homicide, had wondered how Shelton had gotten half a mile in front of Flinn if their departures occurred at the same time.