Decatur driver on cell phone inflicts broken bones on motorist who complained, police say

ELWIN — Police said a 75-year-old man was left with two broken bones in his face and a severe laceration after confronting a Decatur driver about his cell phone usage and getting punched to the ground.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the violent incident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday at the stop intersection of U.S. 51 and Elwin Road.
Deputy Anthony Anello said the victim was stopped behind the 56-year-old assailant for “two to three minutes” as the man chatted on his cell phone. The victim is quoted as telling police he “delivered a blast” on his horn, prompting the man to get out of his car and the victim to also exit his vehicle.
“(The victim) said he was going to call police and tell them about his cellular phone usage,” said Anello. “He advised at that time (the man) struck him in the face with enough force to cause him to lose his balance and fall to the pavement. He had a severe facial laceration with significant bleeding from it and was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.”
You have free articles remaining.
A doctor later diagnosed the victim with a fracture near his nose and a fracture of the left cheek bone.
The assailant is quoted as telling police the victim made an obscene gesture at him while honking his horn and his car had lurched forward as the man was approaching him. “(He) claimed that after the (victim) exited the vehicle (the victim) reached toward his back waistband with his right hand and (the man) felt he was grabbing a weapon.” He told police he seized the victim’s right arm before hitting him twice.
One witness quoted in the affidavit confirmed that the victim made the obscene gesture but, along with a second witness, said they never saw the victim reach toward his waistband. The second witness also said the man delivered his second punch to the face as the victim was trying to get up off the ground.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery to a senior. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he is free on $10,000 bail after posting $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors wanted bail set at $50,000. The man’s bail conditions state he must have no further contact with the victim.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid