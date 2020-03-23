Decatur driver on cell phone inflicts broken bones on motorist who complained, police say

ELWIN — Police said a 75-year-old man was left with two broken bones in his face and a severe laceration after confronting a Decatur driver about his cell phone usage and getting punched to the ground.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the violent incident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday at the stop intersection of U.S. 51 and Elwin Road.

Deputy Anthony Anello said the victim was stopped behind the 56-year-old assailant for “two to three minutes” as the man chatted on his cell phone. The victim is quoted as telling police he “delivered a blast” on his horn, prompting the man to get out of his car and the victim to also exit his vehicle.

“(The victim) said he was going to call police and tell them about his cellular phone usage,” said Anello. “He advised at that time (the man) struck him in the face with enough force to cause him to lose his balance and fall to the pavement. He had a severe facial laceration with significant bleeding from it and was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A doctor later diagnosed the victim with a fracture near his nose and a fracture of the left cheek bone.