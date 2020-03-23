You are the owner of this article.
Decatur driver on cell phone inflicts broken bones on motorist who complained, police say
ELWIN — Police said a 75-year-old man was left with two broken bones in his face and a severe laceration after confronting a Decatur driver about his cell phone usage and getting punched to the ground.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the violent incident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday at the stop intersection of U.S. 51 and Elwin Road.

Deputy Anthony Anello said the victim was stopped behind the 56-year-old assailant for “two to three minutes” as the man chatted on his cell phone. The victim is quoted as telling police he “delivered a blast” on his horn, prompting the man to get out of his car and the victim to also exit his vehicle.

“(The victim) said he was going to call police and tell them about his cellular phone usage,” said Anello. “He advised at that time (the man) struck him in the face with enough force to cause him to lose his balance and fall to the pavement. He had a severe facial laceration with significant bleeding from it and was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.”

A doctor later diagnosed the victim with a fracture near his nose and a fracture of the left cheek bone.

The assailant is quoted as telling police the victim made an obscene gesture at him while honking his horn and his car had lurched forward as the man was approaching him. “(He) claimed that after the (victim) exited the vehicle (the victim) reached toward his back waistband with his right hand and (the man) felt he was grabbing a weapon.” He told police he seized the victim’s right arm before hitting him twice.

One witness quoted in the affidavit confirmed that the victim made the obscene gesture but, along with a second witness, said they never saw the victim reach toward his waistband. The second witness also said the man delivered his second punch to the face as the victim was trying to get up off the ground.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery to a senior. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he is free on $10,000 bail after posting $1,000 to bond out. Prosecutors wanted bail set at $50,000. The man’s bail conditions state he must have no further contact with the victim.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

