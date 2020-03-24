You are the owner of this article.
Decatur driver shears off fire hydrant, faces 3rd DUI charge, police say
Decatur driver shears off fire hydrant, faces 3rd DUI charge, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who sheared off a fire hydrant after crashing into it with his Cadillac sedan and then drove away is now facing a preliminary charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

A sworn affidavit said the latest charge is the 39-year-old man’s third DUI offense as he has two previous DUI convictions on his license, which is already revoked. He was also jailed on a new preliminary charge of driving while license revoked; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Decatur Police Officer Eric Havens said the man had been eastbound on West Main Street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he made a too-wide turn onto North Fairview Avenue, slicing off the fire hydrant with the front of his car.

“An officer later observed the Cadillac driving westbound on West Main Street with the front bumper dragging the roadway,” said Havens. … “The Cadillac had damage consistent with the crash scene and the front right headlight cover was left at the scene; a DPD officer observed it to fit the Cadillac’s missing front right headlight cover.”

Havens said the man had “bloodshot, glossy eyes, slurred speech and swayed when he stood,” his body smelling strongly of alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test after allegedly telling police he had drunk a beer and smoked two blunts of cannabis prior to the crash.

Havens said the man later claimed he had a medical issue and was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. A blood test there revealed a blood alcohol content of .302; the legal limit for driving is .08.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $30,000, which means he must post $3,000 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered not to drink alcohol.

