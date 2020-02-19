Decatur driver who ran over his girlfriend in fatal DUI crash gets 5-year prison sentence

Yancey continued: “I can’t have her back, no one can, ‘cause she was ran down like a dog. I pray you get the maximum sentence for this crime, because you gave me a life sentence with no parole.”

Shelton had died about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 16, 2019. She had been out drinking with Flinn at a Decatur bar the previous night and then continued drinking with him and friends at a house on Greenhill Road, authorities had said. There had been an argument and they had left, Flinn driving off in a large pickup truck while Shelton looked for a lost cellphone before setting off herself on foot.

Decatur Police Officer Craig Lundy, an accident reconstruction expert, told the court that Shelton had been walking in the middle of the 3500 block of Greenhill Road, near the crest of a hill, when she was hit from behind by Flinn’s truck, flying along at an estimated speed of 55-60mph in a 30mph speed limit zone.

The force of the impact severed Shelton’s spine. Lundy said an autopsy showed she was killed at the scene by this and other massive injuries.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Flinn had not called for help initially after the crash but had instead called a friend from the party and asked him to help move Shelton’s body, which the friend refused.