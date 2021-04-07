Decatur drug dealer 'trying to make a profit' gets arrested, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man caught with half a pound of methamphetamine in his home and 2 ounces of cocaine confessed to being a drug dealer who was just trying “to make a profit.”

The 41-year-old man’s home in the 2300 block of West Ramsey Drive was raided Tuesday evening by Decatur police executing a search warrant. Officers said they seized the meth and cocaine along with clear sandwich bags and a digital scale.

“During a Mirandized interview of (the man), he admitted to the narcotics being his and selling them in an attempt to make a profit,” a sworn affidavit said.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in both meth and cocaine. Records show he was checked into the Macon County Jail at 1 a.m. Wednesday and was released at 3:39 p.m. after posting $2,000 bond. His bail is set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

