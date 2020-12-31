Decatur father threatens to kill child's mother unless he gets wifi password, police say

DECATUR — Authorities arrested a Decatur father after he grabbed a bottle of Pedialyte his child’s mother was feeding to their baby and poured it over the woman, and then threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the new passcode to the wifi system, police said.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 34-year-old mother as describing the child’s father as a “live-in ex-boyfriend” in her apartment who frightens her. “(She) advised he has battered/abused her in the past, however she did not report these incidents,” said Officer Ryan Wicks, writing in the affidavit.
“She advised she wants him out of her apartment as she lives in fear when he is around.”
The woman said they had gotten into an argument Monday afternoon because she had changed the passcode to the wifi. She said he had become enraged and confronted her in her bedroom as she was feeding their 5-month-old daughter.
“(He) became upset with her that she would not tell him the password to the wifi and grabbed the bottle from her,” said Wicks. “He then dumped the bottle of water on her which she advised was insulting/provoking. He told her to stop playing games and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the wifi password.”
Wicks said police had been called in by another family member who had said the ex-boyfriend was “tripping” and threatening the woman and police were needed.
Wicks said police caught up with the man as he was trying to leave the apartment complex and he kept trying to walk off as officers were speaking to him. “... He only repeatedly told officers there is nothing to talk about as he did not do anything,” Wicks added.
The man was then arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Prosecutors had asked for him to be held on bail of $3,000 but jail records show he is now free on a $1,000 recognizance bond, which does not require a cash payment up front. His bail conditions forbid contact with the former girlfriend and her home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid