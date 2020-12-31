Decatur father threatens to kill child's mother unless he gets wifi password, police say

DECATUR — Authorities arrested a Decatur father after he grabbed a bottle of Pedialyte his child’s mother was feeding to their baby and poured it over the woman, and then threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the new passcode to the wifi system, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 34-year-old mother as describing the child’s father as a “live-in ex-boyfriend” in her apartment who frightens her. “(She) advised he has battered/abused her in the past, however she did not report these incidents,” said Officer Ryan Wicks, writing in the affidavit.

“She advised she wants him out of her apartment as she lives in fear when he is around.”

The woman said they had gotten into an argument Monday afternoon because she had changed the passcode to the wifi. She said he had become enraged and confronted her in her bedroom as she was feeding their 5-month-old daughter.

“(He) became upset with her that she would not tell him the password to the wifi and grabbed the bottle from her,” said Wicks. “He then dumped the bottle of water on her which she advised was insulting/provoking. He told her to stop playing games and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the wifi password.”

