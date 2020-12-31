 Skip to main content
Decatur father threatens to kill child's mother unless he gets wifi password, police say
DECATUR — Authorities arrested a Decatur father after he grabbed a bottle of Pedialyte his child’s mother was feeding to their baby and poured it over the woman, and then threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the new passcode to the wifi system, police said. 

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 34-year-old mother as describing the child’s father as a “live-in ex-boyfriend” in her apartment who frightens her. “(She) advised he has battered/abused her in the past, however she did not report these incidents,” said Officer Ryan Wicks, writing in the affidavit.

“She advised she wants him out of her apartment as she lives in fear when he is around.”

Decatur man, upset over phone call, badly injures woman, police allege

The woman said they had gotten into an argument Monday afternoon because she had changed the passcode to the wifi. She said he had become enraged and confronted her in her bedroom as she was feeding their 5-month-old daughter.

“(He) became upset with her that she would not tell him the password to the wifi and grabbed the bottle from her,” said Wicks. “He then dumped the bottle of water on her which she advised was insulting/provoking. He told her to stop playing games and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the wifi password.”

Wicks said police had been called in by another family member who had said the ex-boyfriend was “tripping” and threatening the woman and police were needed.

Wicks said police caught up with the man as he was trying to leave the apartment complex and he kept trying to walk off as officers were speaking to him. “... He only repeatedly told officers there is nothing to talk about as he did not do anything,” Wicks added.

The man was then arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Prosecutors had asked for him to be held on bail of $3,000 but jail records show he is now free on a $1,000 recognizance bond, which does not require a cash payment up front. His bail conditions forbid contact with the former girlfriend and her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

