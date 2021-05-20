Decatur former veterinary office manager gets 48 months probation for stealing $331,000

Schmitt, who worked at the Decatur Animal Clinic for 18 years until her pattern of systematic thieving was uncovered in December 2019, also received a 14 day jail sentence. But that was cancelled out with credit for 14 days previously spent in custody since her arrest on Feb. 18, 2020.

Judge Thomas Griffith wondered out loud why Schmitt wasn’t faced with more substantial custodial time given the size of her crime. Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said Schmitt had been spared by a combination of factors working in her favor: a change in the law regarding mandatory custodial sentences and the fact she was ready to make an immediate $116,500 down payment toward restitution.

Griffith wanted to know if her former employer, Dr. Alec Messamore, was happy with the plea deal and both Mullison and Tibbs said the veterinarian, who was present in court, was willing to accept it, which also helped her escape prison time

Griffith, who noted the maximum possible custodial sentence for the theft was 15 years, then asked Schmitt if she understood the plea agreement terms and was willing to accept them.