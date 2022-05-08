Decatur gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

DECATUR — Police report that an armed robber targeted the Huck's gas station convenience store, 204 North 22nd St. in Decatur.

The robbery occurred around 10:20 p.m. Friday after the suspect, who had previously been browsing in the store, approached the 23-year-old male cashier.

“The man came up to the counter with some items and, when the cashier was ringing the stuff up, the man pulled a handgun out and demanded cash,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with Decatur Police, speaking Sunday.

“He then made the cashier get on the ground, grabbed the cash and took off on foot.”

Carroll said some other customers were present pumping gas and saw the robber as he fled. He was described as black and aged in his late 40s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a “scruffy beard,” wearing long pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

