Decatur girlfriend caught cheating on boyfriend stabs boyfriend, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur boyfriend who said he walked in on his girlfriend cheating on him with another man soon had more problems to deal with after she stabbed him with a folding knife, police report.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 50-year-old girlfriend also scratched her boyfriend, aged 48, on the chest during a violent confrontation Saturday night at their home in the 1100 block of Albert Street.

The affidavit said they have dated for the last two years.

“(He) advised (she) became upset because he had caught her cheating on him with another male,” said the affidavit. “He advised she stabbed him in the left hand once with a folding knife and scratched his face and chest.”

The police officer said he noted a 1-inch cut on the man’s hand and an 8-inch-long scratch on his chest and an abrasion on the right side of his chin.

The affidavit did not quote the woman commenting on the cheating allegation, but said she described her boyfriend as becoming “upset with her." She claimed he slapped her left ear and elbowed the left side of her jaw.