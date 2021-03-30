Decatur girlfriend caught cheating on boyfriend stabs boyfriend, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur boyfriend who said he walked in on his girlfriend cheating on him with another man soon had more problems to deal with after she stabbed him with a folding knife, police report.
A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 50-year-old girlfriend also scratched her boyfriend, aged 48, on the chest during a violent confrontation Saturday night at their home in the 1100 block of Albert Street.
The affidavit said they have dated for the last two years.
“(He) advised (she) became upset because he had caught her cheating on him with another male,” said the affidavit. “He advised she stabbed him in the left hand once with a folding knife and scratched his face and chest.”
The police officer said he noted a 1-inch cut on the man’s hand and an 8-inch-long scratch on his chest and an abrasion on the right side of his chin.
The affidavit did not quote the woman commenting on the cheating allegation, but said she described her boyfriend as becoming “upset with her." She claimed he slapped her left ear and elbowed the left side of her jaw.
“(She) advised she tried to defend herself by scratching at him trying to get him off of her,” the affidavit said, noting she had a small bruise on the left side of her jaw.
The girlfriend was then arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that she had been released within hours of her arrest on a personal recognizance bond of $1,000; such bonds require no up-front payments.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
