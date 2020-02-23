Decatur handyman robs the man who hired him at gunpoint, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who had hired an “acquaintance” to do some carpentry work for him was robbed by the man at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 41-year-old victim was not hurt in the crime but had a “significant amount of money” taken from him. Copeland said the robbery happened around 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of East William Street.

“The victim said he had hired the man to do some repairs on the front porch and front doorway of a house,” Copeland added. “He had left the money in his vehicle and, he said, when he turned around the guy was standing there with the gun.”

Police have information on the suspect's identity and he was being sought Sunday on a preliminary charge of armed robbery; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

