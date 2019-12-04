You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur handyman who police say made drunken death threats denies all charges
0 comments

Decatur handyman who police say made drunken death threats denies all charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Greer

Greer

DECATUR —Aaron K. Greer, the Decatur handyman who prosecutors say showed up drunk and threatened to kill the woman he was going to work for, appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to sending text message death threats.

Greer, 47, represented by defense attorney Dave Ellison, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that he also denied two further charges of criminal trespass to a residence while the homeowner was present. Bowers found probable cause to try him on all counts and scheduled a pretrial hearing Jan. 7 before Judge Thomas Griffith.

Earlier in the hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott questioned Decatur Police Officer Christopher Skalon to outline the case for the court. Skalon said the 47-year-old homeowner had arranged for Greer to visit her house in the 1600 block of North Monroe Street the afternoon of Nov. 5 to discuss some repairs.

The woman told Skalon that Greer showed up “extremely intoxicated and belligerent” and refused to leave when she tried to throw him out. A sworn affidavit prepared by Skalon said she then called police but Greer was gone before officers arrived. But when the woman left home and returned a short time later he was back again, this time sitting on her back porch drinking beer.

Skalon said the woman again insisted that Greer leave and left again herself, returning home about 6 p.m., only to find him now inside her house and asleep on a couch.

“She stated she observed multiple puddles of spit on her floor around Aaron,” Skalon said. He said the woman armed herself with a golf club and, prodding Greer with it to wake him, managed to drive him out of her home and shut the backdoor.

But Skalon quotes the woman as saying Greer kicked the door back open and shouted death threats and later, after he finally departed, she received threatening text messages. One said “UR Dead” and another read “UR (expletives) DEDICATED DEAD (expletive) U ARE (expletive) DEAD.”

Greer remains held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting $20,000 bond. He told Bowers he wanted a speedy trial and the judge told him he would have to talk to his defense attorney about that. 

 

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News