Decatur handyman who police say made drunken death threats denies all charges

DECATUR —Aaron K. Greer, the Decatur handyman who prosecutors say showed up drunk and threatened to kill the woman he was going to work for, appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to sending text message death threats.

Greer, 47, represented by defense attorney Dave Ellison, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that he also denied two further charges of criminal trespass to a residence while the homeowner was present. Bowers found probable cause to try him on all counts and scheduled a pretrial hearing Jan. 7 before Judge Thomas Griffith.

Earlier in the hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott questioned Decatur Police Officer Christopher Skalon to outline the case for the court. Skalon said the 47-year-old homeowner had arranged for Greer to visit her house in the 1600 block of North Monroe Street the afternoon of Nov. 5 to discuss some repairs.

The woman told Skalon that Greer showed up “extremely intoxicated and belligerent” and refused to leave when she tried to throw him out. A sworn affidavit prepared by Skalon said she then called police but Greer was gone before officers arrived. But when the woman left home and returned a short time later he was back again, this time sitting on her back porch drinking beer.