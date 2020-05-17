Decatur home hit by multiple bullets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur home was peppered with gunfire early Saturday but the 57-year-old man living there escaped injury, police said Sunday.

Sgt. Shawn Guenther with Decatur police said the house in the 1000 block of East Main Street was hit sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“I am counting five bullet defects on the outside of the house consistent with bullet holes,” added Guenther.

A window, trim work, front wall and mailbox were all hit by gunfire, he said.

Guenther said police do not have suspect information and the resident had no idea why someone would target him or his home.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

