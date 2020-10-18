Decatur home hit with bullets

DECATUR — Two incidents of shots fired in Decatur left a home peppered with bullet holes and two streets littered with spent shell casings, according to police reports.
The home was hit around 7:38 p.m. Saturday in Delray Court, part of the Park City Mobile Home Park. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 65-year-old woman and her husband were watching television when they heard gunfire and heard their home being hit.
Copeland said two spent bullets were found in the home, which showed damage from five different hits. “Officers ended up recovering 13 casings of 9mm from the roadway just south of the intersection of Kent and Delta avenues (nearby the couple’s home),” Copeland added.
Watch now: Could gunshot detectors work in Decatur? It's an expensive option to a troubling crime pattern.
“The victims said they had no idea who would shoot at their residence.”
Support Local Journalism
The second shots-fired incident was reported at 2:06 a.m. Sunday when Copeland said police received multiple calls of gunfire coming from the area around the 200 block of South 16th Street.
“Officers found a total of 17 casings in the 200 block of South 16th Street and at the intersection of 16th and Clay streets,” Copeland added. “Fourteen of those were 9mm and two were .45 caliber and one was .40 caliber, so three different guns were involved.”
Copeland said police could find no signs of damage and he said no one had contacted them to say they had been shot at and nobody had shown up at hospital with gunshot wounds.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.