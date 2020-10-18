Decatur home hit with bullets

DECATUR — Two incidents of shots fired in Decatur left a home peppered with bullet holes and two streets littered with spent shell casings, according to police reports.

The home was hit around 7:38 p.m. Saturday in Delray Court, part of the Park City Mobile Home Park. Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 65-year-old woman and her husband were watching television when they heard gunfire and heard their home being hit.

Copeland said two spent bullets were found in the home, which showed damage from five different hits. “Officers ended up recovering 13 casings of 9mm from the roadway just south of the intersection of Kent and Delta avenues (nearby the couple’s home),” Copeland added.

“The victims said they had no idea who would shoot at their residence.”

The second shots-fired incident was reported at 2:06 a.m. Sunday when Copeland said police received multiple calls of gunfire coming from the area around the 200 block of South 16th Street.

“Officers found a total of 17 casings in the 200 block of South 16th Street and at the intersection of 16th and Clay streets,” Copeland added. “Fourteen of those were 9mm and two were .45 caliber and one was .40 caliber, so three different guns were involved.”