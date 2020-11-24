 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur home struck with gunfire Monday evening, police say
0 comments

Decatur home struck with gunfire Monday evening, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a house was shot multiple times Monday night in the 700 block of South Webster Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the house was shot four times and 9mm casings were recovered at the scene. As of Tuesday morning, no individuals were suspected to have been involved in the incident reported to have taken place around 11:45 p.m.

Copeland said the same house was previously struck with gunfire on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News