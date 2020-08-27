Decatur homicide victim identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The man found shot to death on a Decatur street early Wednesday was identified Thursday as 31-year-old Demetrius Maclin.

The Decatur man's body was found in the 1200 block of North Edward Street at 4:17 a.m. by police patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired. Maclin was slumped inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway.

In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Maclin suffered "multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity" of his body.

Both Day and police said investigations into the homicide were continuing and an inquest is pending.

The police have also appealed for the public's help with the case. If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

