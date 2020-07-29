Decatur house struck by gunfire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a house and minivan were struck by gunfire Tuesday evening in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a call about shots fired brought officers to the scene, and they recovered shell casings in the road in front of the house, which sustained gun shots. Copeland said no injuries were reported.

Witnesses in the area described the shooter as a black male around 40 years old wearing a surgical mask and driving a tan or brown Buick LeSabre. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Copeland said several witnesses had given a name for the suspect, but it was later determined to have no involvement with the shooting.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.