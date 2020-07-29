You are the owner of this article.
Decatur house struck by gunfire
Decatur house struck by gunfire

DECATUR — Police say a house and minivan were struck by gunfire Tuesday evening in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a call about shots fired brought officers to the scene, and they recovered shell casings in the road in front of the house, which sustained gun shots. Copeland said no injuries were reported.

Witnesses in the area described the shooter as a black male around 40 years old wearing a surgical mask and driving a tan or brown Buick LeSabre. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Copeland said several witnesses had given a name for the suspect, but it was later determined to have no involvement with the shooting.

