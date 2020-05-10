Decatur husband and wife both arrested after showing wounds, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur married couple who showed police the injuries they had inflicted upon each other after a day-long argument were both arrested on domestic battery charges, according to a sworn affidavit.

The Decatur Police affidavit said the couple were taken into custody at 1 a.m. May 4 and both booked on preliminary counts of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Megan Welge said the 30-year-old wife at first said she wanted her husband “gone for the night” after they had argued extensively, but then changed her mind before threatening her 43-year-old spouse.

“‘He can stay, (but) if you argue with me anymore I’m gonna stick you and they will be back out here to arrest me for attempted murder,’” Welge quotes the woman as warning him.

The officer then said the husband stood up and pointed to still-bleeding scratches on his neck. “‘You might as well take her now, she did this to me,’” Welge quotes him as saying. When the officer asked for a better look at the wound, she said he told her it had happened from “being in the woods” and adamantly denied accusing his wife.