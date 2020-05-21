Decatur husband arrested after dragging wife to hotel room and hitting her, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say argued with his wife and then dragged her back to their hotel room before briefly holding her prisoner was arrested early Monday, a police report says.
The 54-year-old man, taken into custody at 3:34 a.m. at a hotel in the 3100 block of North Water Street, was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A Decatur police sworn affidavit said the man’s 51-year-old wife described an argument over “money and a computer” that began in their hotel room early Monday. She eventually left for the lobby, pursued by her husband of 12 years, who again began arguing with her.
“(She) said while in the lobby, (he) grabbed her arms and pulled her back upstairs to the third floor and in front of their door,” said Police Officer Joe Oberheim, writing in the affidavit.
“She said while they were standing in the hallway, he struck her with an unknown object on the right side of her face. She stated he then pulled her into their room. She said he then stood in front of the door and would not allow her to leave.”
The woman told police her husband kept grabbing her and pushing her back as she tried to get out but, after several minutes of this, she was finally able to get past him and flee. Oberheim said a hotel employee had seen the couple arguing in the hotel and confirmed the woman’s story about being forcefully dragged back to her hotel room.
Oberheim said he could see the woman’s right facial cheek was swollen and she had scratches on her neck and left arm.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his wife and her home.
