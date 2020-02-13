Decatur husband arrested after dumping trash on wife and hitting her with trash can, police say

DECATUR — An enraged husband who dumped the contents of a trash can over his wife while she was on their bed and also hit her in the face with the can was arrested Wednesday night, Decatur police report.
The victim, 32, told police officers “she did not have a criminal complaint” but her 45-year-old husband was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in a sworn affidavit about the case, Police Officer Klintin Babb quoted the wife as saying she had earlier been arguing with her husband of 7 years. Violence flared when she said he got on top of her and then grabbed her by the feet before pulling her off their bed.
“(She) advised this caused her to fall to the floor and hit her face,” said Babb. She stated she later got back on the bed and (he) entered the bedroom with a trash can. She advised he then hit her on the bottom of her nose with the top edge of the trash can.”
Questioned by police, the husband said he hit her accidentally with the can while attempting to dump its garbage over her. He said he had taken that action because he claimed she had “previously hid drugs in the trash can.”
Babb said he found the woman to have an area of redness around her nose where the can hit her and “what she explained as coffee grounds from the trash can on her left cheek.” Babb said the can was still on the bedroom floor when he arrived and there were more “suspected coffee grounds” on the bed.
Macon County Jail records showed the husband is free on bail of $3,000 after posting $300 to bond out. His bail conditions order him to stay away from his wife, her home and her workplace.
