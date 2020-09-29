Decatur husband jailed after strangling wife, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur husband is being held in jail after he repeatedly strangled his wife of 24 years, leaving her with throat injuries.
A sworn affidavit said the 47-year-old victim told officers she had been arguing with her husband over money when he attacked her.
“(The wife) advised … he placed both of his hands around her neck and threw her to the ground twice,” said Officer Jaime Hagemeyer in the affidavit.
(She) said each time he threw her to the ground, he jumped on top of her and had his hands wrapped around her neck and then squeezed to the point where she could not breathe for approximately 10-15 seconds,” Hagemeyer added.
“DPD officers observed injuries to both sides of her neck consistent with being strangled. She also complained of inner throat pain.”
The affidavit said the wife was attacked on the night of Sept. 22 and police found and arrested the 43-year-old husband at 11 p.m. Monday night. He was booked on a charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the husband’s bail is set at $7,500, meaning he must post $750 to bond out. Prosecutor’s had asked for bail of $50,000.
Herald & Review mug shots
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.