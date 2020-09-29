Decatur husband jailed after strangling wife, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur husband is being held in jail after he repeatedly strangled his wife of 24 years, leaving her with throat injuries.

A sworn affidavit said the 47-year-old victim told officers she had been arguing with her husband over money when he attacked her.

“(The wife) advised … he placed both of his hands around her neck and threw her to the ground twice,” said Officer Jaime Hagemeyer in the affidavit.

(She) said each time he threw her to the ground, he jumped on top of her and had his hands wrapped around her neck and then squeezed to the point where she could not breathe for approximately 10-15 seconds,” Hagemeyer added.

“DPD officers observed injuries to both sides of her neck consistent with being strangled. She also complained of inner throat pain.”

The affidavit said the wife was attacked on the night of Sept. 22 and police found and arrested the 43-year-old husband at 11 p.m. Monday night. He was booked on a charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.