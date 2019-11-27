Decatur husband who restrained wife and carried her home gets arrested, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who authorities say kept his wife prisoner in a moving vehicle and then picked her up and carried her inside their home to prevent her running away was arrested and jailed, according to police.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday as the couple got into an argument while they and their sons, aged 4 and 2, were driving away from their home in the 2400 block of East Main Street
Decatur Police Officer Klintin Babb said the 27-year-old wife told him her 33-year-old husband kept driving as she tried to escape from the car. He then blocked her from leaving two more times, grabbing a handful of her hair and her left arm, inflicting pain, to stop her from escaping.
“(She) stated he then drove her back (to their home),” said Babb. “She advised when she attempted to leave on foot, he picked her up and carried her back inside the residence. She stated once inside, he told her that she was not going to leave.”
Police were called and the husband was under arrest by 10:24 p.m. Babb said he spoke to the man, who has been married for three years, and he admitted to holding his wife against her will and said he had “wrapped her up” to carry her inside their home.
The husband was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting $10,000 bond; prosecutors had asked for $20,000. Bond conditions state he must stay away from both his wife and their home.
