Decatur jury returns verdicts on 3 violent deaths

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury heard details on three violent deaths during inquests Wednesday morning, concluding two were homicides and the third the result of an accident.
The killing of Decatur woman Shemilah Sanders, 22, was judged a homicide after the jury heard from Decatur police that she had been shot in the back of the neck on the night of June 6. She had been running from a confrontation between two large groups gathered near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.
A Decatur man, Paul M. Folks, 41, is awaiting trial on murder charges.
The jury also decided the early morning July 19 death of Terry Theus, 31, was a homicide after hearing he had been stabbed in the heart with a steak knife. He had tried to drive away from the stabbing scene but was found slumped in his stopped vehicle off 17th Street in Decatur.
Dessica N. Jackson, 25, who lives in Decatur, has since been arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of second degree murder; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
And the jurors returned a verdict of accidental death in the case of Savannah Mosley, 16, who was terribly injured the night of July 15 when she was ejected in a vehicle rollover accident at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road in Macon County. Mosley, from Maroa, was a passenger in the vehicle; the 17-year-old male driver and an additional passenger, aged 13, were injured but survived.
This story will be updated.
