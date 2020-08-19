Decatur jury returns verdicts on 3 violent deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury heard details on three violent deaths during inquests Wednesday morning, concluding two were homicides and the third the result of an accident.

The killing of Decatur woman Shemilah Sanders, 22, was judged a homicide after the jury heard from Decatur police that she had been shot in the back of the neck on the night of June 6. She had been running from a confrontation between two large groups gathered near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

A Decatur man, Paul M. Folks, 41, is awaiting trial on murder charges.

The jury also decided the early morning July 19 death of Terry Theus, 31, was a homicide after hearing he had been stabbed in the heart with a steak knife. He had tried to drive away from the stabbing scene but was found slumped in his stopped vehicle off 17th Street in Decatur.