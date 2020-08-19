You are the owner of this article.
Decatur jury returns verdicts on 3 violent deaths
DECATUR — A coroner’s jury heard details on three violent deaths during inquests Wednesday morning, concluding two were homicides and the third the result of an accident.

The killing of Decatur woman Shemilah Sanders, 22, was judged a homicide after the jury heard from Decatur police that she had been shot in the back of the neck on the night of June 6. She had been running from a confrontation between two large groups gathered near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

A Decatur man, Paul M. Folks, 41, is awaiting trial on murder charges.

Decatur father honors his daughter through new youth program

The jury also decided the early morning July 19 death of Terry Theus, 31, was a homicide after hearing he had been stabbed in the heart with a steak knife. He had tried to drive away from the stabbing scene but was found slumped in his stopped vehicle off 17th Street in Decatur.

Dessica N. Jackson, 25, who lives in Decatur, has since been arrested and booked on a preliminary charge of second degree murder; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

And the jurors returned a verdict of accidental death in the case of Savannah Mosley, 16, who was terribly injured the night of July 15 when she was ejected in a vehicle rollover accident at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road in Macon County. Mosley, from Maroa, was a passenger in the vehicle; the 17-year-old male driver and an additional passenger, aged 13, were injured but survived.

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Shemuel Sanders holds up a photo of his daughter, Shemilah Sanders, during a vigil on Friday in Decatur. Sanders and others spoke about losing…

