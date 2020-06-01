Decatur Lake Patrol office windows broken, $1,000 in damages, police say

DECATUR — Police say two Lake Patrol office windows and a backhoe window were broken early Monday morning.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said damages to the 1101 S. Lake Front Road property are approximately $1,000. Decatur police listed the incident as criminal damage to government-supported property in a Monday morning press report.
No arrests had been made at 10:30 a.m. and police will be reviewing surveillance video to try and identify suspects, Copeland said.
