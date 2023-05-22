DECATUR — The murder of George Floyd Jr. under the knee of a Minnesota cop sent out national shockwaves and prompted a hard look at the way officers do their jobs, especially when the officers are white and the civilians they encounter, like Floyd, are Black.

3 years after George Floyd's death, are local police as diverse as their communities? A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.

The third anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, is being used as a beacon by the Herald & Review and Lee Enterprises papers nationwide to shine a light on the makeup of police departments today. How closely do they resemble the racial mix of the communities they serve? How much does that matter?

Perhaps the most direct route to the heart of the issue is to ask a recently sworn Black police officer what he thinks: Javion Crisman, 27, has been a patrol officer with the Decatur Police Department since 2021. He well remembers the national upheaval that followed the killing of Floyd. And he understands the sense of outrage that prompts people to insist that having more ethnic minorities on the force might produce policing more in sync and sympathy with those they police.

“Yes, I do think it (race) matters,” said Crisman, a former military policeman who grew up in Decatur.

But, ultimately, he feels that society is best served by employing responsible officers of any color who do the right thing, carry out their jobs with respect and courtesy, and earn the trust of all those they serve, regardless of race. That, he said, more than the color mix of the department, is what will stop tragedies like the death of George Floyd from happening.

“It’s not about race, it’s about how we conduct ourselves,” he said, taking a break from a busy 12-hour patrol shift one rainy night to talk to the Herald & Review.

“I know from what I’ve been taught and from what I’ve observed from other officers that we’re strict on our policies here in the department. It’s a standard we’re held to, and that standard of professionalism is what should be looked at, not race. Just because you are Black doesn’t mean you are going to have a positive impact on Black culture, the Black community, as a police officer. It depends on the individual person entirely when they are put in that position of authority and power, as to how they choose to act.”

Committed search

Decatur Police has nine sworn Black officers, just under 7% of the sworn officer total of 132. The department is supposed to have 148 sworn officers at full strength, but finding anybody of any color who wants to be a cop isn’t easy in a job that is seen these days as difficult and increasingly dangerous.

By contrast to that 7% sworn officer total, the city’s population identifies as roughly 23% black. Those charged with running the department agree with Crisman that every man or woman who wears a badge and carries a gun must be the right person with the right temperament. And once that high standard is met, the department’s leadership say they are still committed to and pushing to achieve a force that more closely resembles the people it protects and serves.

“I’d say we’ve made a very strong initiative to try to do that,” said Deputy Chief for Administrative Operations Brad Allen, who has been overseeing the department while Police Chief Shane Brandel is away at an FBI training course.

“We are working with organizations in the community and asking them to help us find and, really, almost help us recruit people. We have identified this (minority hiring) as something where we have come up short and we’re looking to build our minority and female ranks. We’re not hiding it, we’re working on it, and we’re working really hard.”

Allen also acknowledges that there are no Black officers in command positions, yet, but said that will come with time. “The first level of command here is sergeant, and you can’t even apply for that until you have got seven years of experience,” he said, noting several promising Black officers who are still building their careers.

“And so the more African Americans who are employed here, the more opportunities there will be to promote them.”

It’s an even tougher battle over at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, where the 50-strong contingent of sworn officers is 100% white. Macon County is identified in the latest Census as more than 18% Black.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Not a black-and-white issue

And yet the issue of ethnicity and the sheriff’s office is not as black and white as it might first appear: Macon County holds the honor of having elected the first Black sheriff — the late Roger Walker — in Illinois history. He served from 1998 to 2003 and went on to become director of the Illinois Department of Corrections from 2003 to 2009. Long plagued by ill health, he died in 2012 at the age of 63.

Current Sheriff Jim Root knew Walker well and respected him. But he said, even in Walker’s reign, it was not easy to get fellow African Americans to apply for a deputy’s job. “Roger was very much connected to the Black community but he had his own challenges when it came to recruiting,” said Root.

“As charismatic as Roger was, it was definitely not easy for him to get people to apply for jobs with us.”

Some more recent sheriff’s office history also overshadows Root’s path to the job. The Republican was beaten by a single vote in the hotly contested election of 2018 that saw Lt. Root defeated by Democrat and fellow Lt. Tony Brown, who is Black.

That election turned out to be fraught with problems, and Root contested it in the courts, always believing he would have won if all the votes had been counted properly. After several years and five rounds of court hearings, Judge Anna M. Benjamin ruled in 2021 that he was right, sifting her way through stacks of contested ballots before determining that Root had in fact been the winner by a 16-vote margin.

Brown could have fought to appeal the decision but, in the end, graciously conceded and retired from the sheriff’s office.

Root has since had to fight off several electoral challenges and, this time, voters made their choice clear: The sheriff trounced his opposition in the Republican primary in 2022 and went on to run unopposed in the November election. Root said he has therefore had a relatively short time in the top job but, secure in his post at last, he’s working hard to try to recruit a more inclusive police force.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, and it won’t happen if we can’t get people to apply,” Root said. He has reached out to the African American community, he said, even sending letters to predominantly Black churches asking them to recommend people he might be able to recruit.

The response, however, has been far from overwhelming.

Root said another part of the problem is that the sheriff's office doesn’t have the same kind of staff turnover seen in bigger city departments like Decatur's. The sheriff said the work of the office is less stressful, not dealing with the volume of crime and calls for service the city has, and sworn officers tend to stick around and enjoy longer careers.

Root said recruiting from the Macon County Jail staff — which has seven African American employees of a total of 75 correctional officers — is one promising area (the sheriff’s office also has two African Americans in a total civilian staff count of 14). But the slow turnover of sworn deputies, which in many ways is a good thing, keeps getting in the way of recruiting promising new job candidates, minority or otherwise.

“So if we get somebody to apply before we have a position available, they will get picked up by another police department relatively quickly,” Root added. “Qualified people who have passed background checks and are ready for hiring get hired fast.”

Root said the office is nevertheless ready to start a new round of recruiting and encourages African American men and women to apply, along with anyone with the qualifications and temperament to do the job right. Echoing Officer Crisman, he said finding the right cop should not be about ticking a series of demographic boxes.

“We want to hire quality people who are not going to compromise the integrity of the office,” he added. “And it doesn't matter what your race or sex is: If you don’t have a moral compass that is going to stay true in some of the most trying times, we don’t want you.”

'Perception becomes reality'

Watching the county and city police from the sidelines are community leaders like Michael Diggs, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP. He said it’s hard to figure out what’s going on with the sheriff’s office, given on the one hand its history of Black leadership and, on the other, its lack of rank-and-file sworn deputies of color.

Diggs said he is not personally aware of minority recruiting outreach efforts the office has made, but he stands ready to help. He said the situation only becomes more entrenched the longer the office remains without minority officers wearing uniforms emblazoned with that big gold six-pointed star.

“Now I don’t see any conscious effort not to hire minority officers,” he added. “But it just becomes a perception out there over time that things are that way, and perception becomes reality.”

Diggs said he has had more contact with Decatur Police and is aware of the department’s efforts to recruit minority officers. And while there is a way to go, he said, he’s encouraged by what he sees: “Yes, the Decatur Police Department has really been working on that, hard.”

“I’ve seen them working with minority organizations in the city, and their efforts are not slowing down; they really do push hard.”

Other Black community leaders have their own views on how the city and county cops can win recruits and influence people. The Rev. Deloyde Sanders, who heads Perfected Prayze Ministries when he isn’t working as a shift supervisor at Mueller Water Products' big Decatur factory, said cops need a pipeline into schools and community gatherings.

He wants to see officers showing up more often to shoot the breeze with grade school and junior high kids. And he wants them to get out of their cars and walk the neighborhoods where Black children and families live. Sanders, 57, said that will introduce the police as people and maybe open up some children’s eyes to the prospect of becoming cops one day themselves.

“I remember when all kids grew up wanting to be policemen, firemen,” he said. “It was just part of kids’ vocabulary back then. We need to get back to that, and we need today’s cops to get out there and talk to kids and the community, to let them know they are not the boogeyman.”

It’s a view shared by Anthony "Corey" Walker, state president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and a nephew of former Sheriff Roger Walker.

“The biggest thing I’ve been taught is people don’t care about what you know, they want to know that you care,” he said.

“So you got to get involved, you got to be there, so people get to see the police and recognize them as people they know who have the best interests of the community in mind, showing us that individual police officers aren’t just looking to do his or her job to lock people up and throw away the key.”

He said that was how his uncle wore the badge. He believes officers who reach out to and become involved in their communities, consistently, will also reap the benefits when it comes to meeting their own needs, like recruiting.

Walker said he would personally welcome seeing more young men, and women, of color following in Roger Walker’s footsteps. “Whenever I hear about a new African American person getting sworn in, I am doing cartwheels, my family is doing cartwheels,” he said.

“That excitement is still there.”

Surfing a tide of community joy is not universal, however, for African Americans who choose the path of law enforcement for a career. Time to hear again from Officer Crisman, who is getting ready to head back into the night on patrol.

He said stepping into a uniform is taking a stand and accepting a way of life that doesn’t always sit well for many in a culture that has come to have a wary view of police.

“I’ve had friends who have acted as if I’d been completely wiped from the earth” since he decided to become a cop, he said. “People who say I am betraying my race, that kind of thing.”

Crisman shrugs it all off, explaining that he has had to also distance himself from some of those he once knew whose behavior meant he could no longer be seen or associated with them. “I had to break off a couple of friendships because those people could not make life decisions that were beneficial for them,” he said diplomatically.

And yet he has absolutely no regrets. Asked if policing is everything he thought it would be, he smiled and replied: “Yes, 100%. And you do have your exciting moments, just like on the TV shows when the lights are going and you are flying and it’s like ‘We’re being a cop, we’re cool.’ It’s exciting and it's fun.”

That, he guesstimates, is roughly 15% of a shift. The true satisfaction for him is stepping out of the squad car and into some stranger’s life to sort out a problem and make a positive difference.

“We’re talking to people, we’re figuring things out,” he explained. “It’s interesting work and you are in a position that other people aren’t — you are able to affect somebody’s life for the better. There is a lot of satisfaction in being able to do that.”

